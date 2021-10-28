Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

ZNTL traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.23. 1,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,888. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $970,335.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $77,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,764 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,469 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after purchasing an additional 506,183 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,100,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,159,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

