ZeroSwap (ZEE) Achieves Market Cap of $28.97 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000781 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $28.97 million and $2.23 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00049551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.57 or 0.00205964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00098563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,331,748 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

