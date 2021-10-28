Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,662.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $295,113.67 and $34,662.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00051872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00232625 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00099620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.