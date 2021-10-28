Zigcoin (ZIG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $139,145.00

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $139,145.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00051359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00234647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00099659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.