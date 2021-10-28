Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Up 296.7% in October

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,578,900 shares, a growth of 296.7% from the September 30th total of 902,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,959,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ZNOG opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

