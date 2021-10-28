Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

ZTS traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.81. 7,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,369. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $211.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

