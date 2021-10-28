ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading Up 32.3% Over Last Week

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $13.05 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00070120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00100586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,604.88 or 1.00277917 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.72 or 0.07050991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021813 BTC.

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 66,224,153 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

