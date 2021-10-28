Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of ZVO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. 6,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $67.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zovio stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 173.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Zovio worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

