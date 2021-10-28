ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,883,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.30% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $57,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $30.10 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

