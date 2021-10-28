ZumCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $15.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

