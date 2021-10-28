Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.74% of Zuora worth $184,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,478.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532 in the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZUO opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 2.10. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $22.41.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

