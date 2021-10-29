$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Adams purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $98,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Eccher acquired 8,770 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 88,100 shares of company stock worth $1,036,708 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,685 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 203,391 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.