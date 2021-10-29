$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

NYSE IS opened at $11.58 on Friday. ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,368,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ironSource by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,960,000.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

