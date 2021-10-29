$0.05 EPS Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. Iteris reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Iteris had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of ITI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. 49,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,394. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $224.31 million, a PE ratio of 536.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,618,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 815,807 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,193,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 200,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.