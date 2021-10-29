$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 65.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

