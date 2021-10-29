$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 65.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 64.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 464.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 426.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 839,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 160.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 392,025 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 908.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

