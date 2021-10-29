-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Volta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.24). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Volta will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Volta.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Volta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volta stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.16% of Volta at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLTA opened at $7.40 on Friday. Volta has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

About Volta

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

