$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shore Bancshares.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54,454 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 9.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 21.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.