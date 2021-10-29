$0.38 EPS Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

MRVL opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,614 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.