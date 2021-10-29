$0.40 EPS Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.