$0.41 EPS Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of AXTA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,122. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 184,806 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,118,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

