$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Global Net Lease posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%.

GNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock.

GNL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.02. 815,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 75.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 820,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1,365.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 387,812 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 202.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 362,832 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

