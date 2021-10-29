$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.47. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,198 shares of company stock worth $241,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth about $164,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 50.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $17.82. 855,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $504.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

