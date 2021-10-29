$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. Apartment Income REIT reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48).

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and a PE ratio of 30.28. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

