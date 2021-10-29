$0.87 EPS Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley cut their price target on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $43.72. 298,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,065. Ichor has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 236.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 372.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

