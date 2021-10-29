0Chain Reaches Market Cap of $18.73 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $18.73 million and $346,181.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00033903 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

