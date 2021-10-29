$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.27. Medpace reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,376,075.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,039,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,382,342.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,157 shares of company stock worth $9,137,527 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $219.71 on Friday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $108.98 and a 1 year high of $219.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.78 and its 200-day moving average is $178.59.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

