-$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.23). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 254.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

NYSE STNG opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 368,375 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $8,309,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 311,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

