$119.47 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post sales of $119.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.69 million to $123.71 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $462.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $454.03 million to $471.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $482.49 million, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $498.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a market cap of $541.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

