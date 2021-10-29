$125.99 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post sales of $125.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.50 million and the lowest is $122.47 million. The Marcus posted sales of $33.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 275.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $417.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.40 million to $419.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $721.52 million, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $733.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million.

MCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Marcus by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Marcus by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Marcus by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Marcus by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in The Marcus by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 504,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

