$127.95 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce $127.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.70 million and the highest is $129.22 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $135.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $520.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.00 million to $540.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $509.14 million, with estimates ranging from $504.52 million to $512.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,192,000 after purchasing an additional 471,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 183,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after buying an additional 183,321 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

