$134.91 Million in Sales Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will announce $134.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.20 million. Progress Software posted sales of $129.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $536.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.68 million to $549.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $569.84 million, with estimates ranging from $550.70 million to $588.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

PRGS stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $85,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

