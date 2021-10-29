$15.69 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report sales of $15.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $27.50 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $4.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $57.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $83.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,557,478.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,628,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,516 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 119,107 shares during the period. Caxton Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,137,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,243,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 397,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

