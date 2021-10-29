$152.47 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post $152.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.80 million. Trustmark reported sales of $180.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $647.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $638.20 million to $663.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $627.40 million, with estimates ranging from $605.80 million to $658.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Trustmark stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.05. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 89,818 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

