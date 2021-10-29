155,968 Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 155,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,739,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CTLP. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $861.16 million, a PE ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

