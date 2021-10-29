15,867 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,867 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Amundi purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,336,000 after purchasing an additional 320,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP remained flat at $$89.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,389. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

