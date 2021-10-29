16,066 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,195 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

