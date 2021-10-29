$163.14 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce sales of $163.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.52 million and the lowest is $161.14 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $154.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $653.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $647.54 million to $660.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $673.60 million, with estimates ranging from $654.76 million to $700.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.53 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

