1,703,114 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Bought by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,703,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,056,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.38% of Wheaton Precious Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,912,000 after purchasing an additional 89,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,010,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,624,000 after purchasing an additional 100,417 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $50.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.