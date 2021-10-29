170,378 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,431,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

MBB traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $107.66. 3,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,033. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

