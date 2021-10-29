$18.53 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report $18.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $21.51 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $17.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $80.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.26 million to $119.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.75 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%.

CTMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $387.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.