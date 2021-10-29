1847 (NASDAQ:EFSH) Stock Price Up 9.4%

1847 Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:EFSH) shares rose 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 2,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

About 1847 (NASDAQ:EFSH)

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Land Management Services and Retail and Appliances. The Land Management Services segment consists of an established business specializing in providing land application services and selling equipment and parts.

