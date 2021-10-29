1inch (1INCH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $451.09 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One 1inch coin can currently be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00005887 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a market cap of $679.44 million and approximately $451.09 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00049365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00232965 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00099096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About 1inch

1INCH is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

