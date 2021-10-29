$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report sales of $2.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the lowest is $2.75 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $10.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.98. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.