207,261 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.33. 24,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

