212,500 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Jefferies Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

JEF opened at $43.02 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

