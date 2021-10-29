21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of 21Vianet Group worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $16.67 on Friday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

