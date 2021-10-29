$284.45 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report sales of $284.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.00 million and the highest is $300.90 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $14.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,878.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSGE opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.68. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

