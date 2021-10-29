2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Shares Up 1.3%

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $32.12. 694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

