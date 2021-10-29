$3.33 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report sales of $3.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $3.65 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $2.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $27.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $32.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $67.14 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $99.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.73 million, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 7.37. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.08 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

